Germany, the first European country to punch their ticket for Qatar 2022, were victorious in nine of their ten qualifiers, though they did suffer the embarrassment of losing 2-1 at home to North Macedonia in March 2021. The unexpected loss in Duisburg was only the Nationalmannschaft’s third-ever defeat in a World Cup qualifier and the first since 2001 (when losing 5-1 in Munich to England).

After the setbacks of the latter part of Joachim Low’s long reign as Bundestrainer – notably the dismal exits from World Cup 2018 and Euro 2020 – Hansi Flick has successfully righted the ship, reinstalling a winning mentality, collective togetherness and more attacking slickness.

To complement the experienced players already at Flick’s disposal, a crop of talented youngsters have also broken through in the form of Karim Adeyemi, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jamal Musiala and – injury permitting – Florian Wirtz.