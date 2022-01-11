AFCON 2021 TV Guide January 11, 2022

Where UK viewers can watch every game at AFCON 2021

Sunday 23rd January

Burkina Faso v Gabon 4pm

Sky Sports Football

Nigeria v Tunisia 7pm

Sky Sports Mix

Monday 24th January

Guinea v Gambia 4pm

Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football

Cameroon v Comoros 7pm

Sky Sports Premier League

Tuesday 25th January

Senegal v Cape Verde 4pm

Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football

Morocco v Malawi 7pm

Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 26th January

Ivory Coast v Egypt 4pm

Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football

Mali v Equatorial Guinea 7pm

Sky Sports Premier League

Saturday 29th January

Quarter-Final 4pm

Sky Sports TBC

Quarter-Final 7pm

Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday 30th January

Quarter-Final 4pm

Sky Sports Premier League

Quarter-Final 7pm

Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 2nd February

Semi-Final 7pm

BBC Three/BBC iPlayer/Sky Sports TBC

Thursday 3rd February

Semi-Final 7pm

BBC Three/BBC iPlayer/Sky Sports TBC

Sunday 6th February

Third Place Play-off 4pm

Sky Sports TBC

Final 7pm

BBC Three