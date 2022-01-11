Where UK viewers can watch every game at AFCON 2021
Sunday 23rd January
Burkina Faso v Gabon 4pm
Sky Sports Football
Nigeria v Tunisia 7pm
Sky Sports Mix
Monday 24th January
Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football
Cameroon v Comoros 7pm
Sky Sports Premier League
Tuesday 25th January
Senegal v Cape Verde 4pm
Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football
Morocco v Malawi 7pm
Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football
Wednesday 26th January
Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football
Mali v Equatorial Guinea 7pm
Sky Sports Premier League
Saturday 29th January
Quarter-Final 4pm
Sky Sports TBC
Quarter-Final 7pm
Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday 30th January
Quarter-Final 4pm
Sky Sports Premier League
Quarter-Final 7pm
Sky Sports Football
Wednesday 2nd February
Semi-Final 7pm
BBC Three/BBC iPlayer/Sky Sports TBC
Thursday 3rd February
Semi-Final 7pm
BBC Three/BBC iPlayer/Sky Sports TBC
Sunday 6th February
Third Place Play-off 4pm
Sky Sports TBC
Final 7pm
BBC Three