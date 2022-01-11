Where UK viewers can watch every game at AFCON 2021

Sunday 23rd January

Burkina Faso v Gabon  4pm
Sky Sports Football

Nigeria v Tunisia 7pm
Sky Sports Mix

Monday 24th January

Guinea v Gambia 4pm
Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football

Cameroon v Comoros 7pm
Sky Sports Premier League

Tuesday 25th January

Senegal v Cape Verde 4pm
Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football

Morocco v Malawi 7pm
Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 26th January

Ivory Coast v Egypt 4pm
Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football

Mali v Equatorial Guinea 7pm
Sky Sports Premier League

Saturday 29th January

Quarter-Final            4pm
Sky Sports TBC

Quarter-Final            7pm
Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday 30th January

Quarter-Final            4pm
Sky Sports Premier League

Quarter-Final            7pm
Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 2nd February

Semi-Final    7pm
BBC Three/BBC iPlayer/Sky Sports TBC

Thursday 3rd February

Semi-Final    7pm
BBC Three/BBC iPlayer/Sky Sports TBC

Sunday 6th February

Third Place Play-off            4pm
Sky Sports TBC

Final   7pm
BBC Three

