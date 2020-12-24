Here’s a look inside the latest issue of World Soccer.
THE TEAMS
42 Turkey
43 Italy
44 Wales
45 Switzerland
46 Denmark
47 Finland
48 Belgium
49 Russia
50 Netherlands
51 Ukraine
52 Austria
53 North Macedonia
54 England
55 Croatia
56 Scotland
57 Czech Republic
58 Spain
59 Sweden
60 Poland
61 Slovakia
62 Hungary
63 Portugal
64 France
65 Germany
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
People in the news…on and off the pitch
4 In pictures Maradona special
10 From the Editor
12 On the radar
14 Keir Radnedge Maradona: a tribute
16 Jonathan Wilson Maradona’s World Cup
18 Paul Gardner IFAB’s inertia & overly active VAR
20 Obituary Ray Clemence
21 ESM XI
22 Special feature Diego Maradona
32 Headliners Lee Dong-gook, Bodo/Glimt, Sassuolo & Pitso Mosimane
36 EyeWitness Scotland
66 Face to face Roberto Martinez & Matthijs de Ligt
74 Special report Dementia in football
78 Women’s football Euro 2022 qualifying
98 Stadiums La Bombonera
World Service
Exclusive reports from our worldwide network of correspondents
82 Africa CAF Champions League final
85 Samoa Tiny island nation bridging the gap
86 China Chinese Super League
88 Pakistan Football’s sleeping giant
90 Africa AFCON 2022 qualifiers
Plus
84 Global diary
92 Eredivisie squads
94 Results, tables, fixtures