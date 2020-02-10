We take a look at some of the key dates you need to know about for the 2020 European Championship.
Euro 2020 Dates
The 2020 European Championships officially start on the 12th of June and run until the 12th of July. It will also be hosted in 12 different cities to celebrate the 60th birthday of the European Championship competition.
As you would expect there are a number of key dates you need to know about as the event looms large. So to make sure you miss out on none of the action, we have created a list of the key dates.
Euro 2020 Dates
Squad Announcements
Each team has to name its official squad for the tournament at least 10 days before the first game of the tournament. These squads will consist of 23 players barring injuries or illnesses ruling players out.
Opening Match
The first game of the tournament will take place on the 12th of June and sees Turkey take on Italy.
England Matches
England will play all of their group stage matches at home at Wembley Stadium. The first is against Croatia on the 14th of June. Their next opponents are on the 19th and finally they play the Czech Republic on the 23rd.
Euro 2020 Fixtures – Full Match Schedule
Here is a full list of matches for…
Euro 2020 TV Coverage
On what channels will coverage of the tournament…
Euro 2020 Venues – Full Stadium Guide
We take a look at the 12 stadiums…
Big Group Stage Matches To Look Out For
- Group F: France v Germany (20:00, Munich) – 16th June
- Group F: Portugal v Germany (17:00, Munich) – 20th June
- Group E: Spain v Poland (20:00, Bilbao) – 20th June
- Group A: Italy v Wales (17:00, Rome) – 21st June
- Group F: Portugal v France (20:00, Budapest) – 24th June
Round of 16 Matches
After the group stages have concluded, the round of 16 contests run from the 27th to the 30th of June.
Quarter-Final Matches
The quarter-final matches take place on the 3rd and 4th of July.
Semi-Final Matches
The semi-final matches take place on the 7th and 8th of July.
Final
The last match of the tournament will be on the 12th of July.
Follow our Euro 2020 homepage which we update regularly with news and features.
Also make sure you know about the Fixtures, Groups, Venues and TV Coverage.
Finally, don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook and Twitter.