We take a look at some of the key dates you need to know about for the 2020 European Championship.

Euro 2020 Dates

The 2020 European Championships officially start on the 12th of June and run until the 12th of July. It will also be hosted in 12 different cities to celebrate the 60th birthday of the European Championship competition.

As you would expect there are a number of key dates you need to know about as the event looms large. So to make sure you miss out on none of the action, we have created a list of the key dates.

Euro 2020 Dates

Squad Announcements

Each team has to name its official squad for the tournament at least 10 days before the first game of the tournament. These squads will consist of 23 players barring injuries or illnesses ruling players out.

Opening Match

The first game of the tournament will take place on the 12th of June and sees Turkey take on Italy.

England Matches

England will play all of their group stage matches at home at Wembley Stadium. The first is against Croatia on the 14th of June. Their next opponents are on the 19th and finally they play the Czech Republic on the 23rd.