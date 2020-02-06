Here we take a look at how the 24 teams were divided into six groups of four.

Euro 2020 Groups

24 teams qualified for Euro 2020 and here we have taken a look at how they were divided into six groups.

Some big matchups are set to take place with notable contests being England v Croatia, and pretty much any match taking place in the ‘Group of Death’, Groups F which contains Portugal, France and Germany.

The teams were seeded based upon their Euro 2020 qualifying results.

Pot 1: Group winners ranked 1–6 (Belgium, Italy, England, Germany, Spain, Ukraine)

Pot 2: Group winners ranked 7–10, group runners-up ranked 1–2 (11–12 overall) (France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands, Russia)

Pot 3: Group runners-up ranked 3–8 (13–18 overall) (Portugal, Turkey, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic)

Pot 4: Group runners-up ranked 9–10 (19–20 overall), play-off winners A–D (identity unknown at the time of the draw) (Wales, Finland, Play-off winners A, B, C, D)

Group A

Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B

Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C

Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, TBC

Group D

England, Croatia, TBC, Czech Republic

Group E

Spain, Sweden, Poland, TBC

Group F

TBC, Portugal, France, Germany

TBC (to be confirmed) – some places are still to be filled for the tournament. As soon as they are we will update this page.

Playoff Brackets

One team from each of the below four brackets will qualify for the 2020 Euros.

A – Bulgaria, Hungary, Iceland, Romania

B – Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland

C – Norway, Serbia, Scotland, Israel

D – Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia, Kosovo

These playoff winners will be announced in March. The semi-finals of brackets will take place on the 26th of March and the finals will be on the 31st of the same month.

