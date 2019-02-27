Bayern Munich Set For Big Summer Transfer Window | Nick Bidwell

In a recent interview, Munich president Uli Hoeness made it clear the German side could be making plenty of signings.

Nick Bidwell’s Notes From Germany: Bayern Munich Set For Big Summer Transfer Window

Bayern Munich’s larger-than-life president Uli Hoeness never has been one for bland, non-committal rhetoric. He has a flame-thrower for a tongue and proved as controversial as ever when recently appearing on the football talk show ‘Doppelpass’, on the Sport1 network.

Here was Hoeness at his no holds barred best. A stinging rebuke for top German pundit Didi Hamann after the latter described Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski as a disruptive influence. The outlandish claim that the most important item on the agenda this season was giving long-serving veteran wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben an appropriate send-off. And revealing that iconic ex-goalie and skipper Oliver Kahn was a strong candidate to take over as club chairman from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 2021.

Hoeness, now on a stream of consciousness roll, also made heavy hints that the Bavarians would be spending big in the next transfer window. The bullish 67-year-old normally advocates a tight-grip on the shopping purse-strings. But with the Bayern Class of 2018-19 far less omnipotent this term – in real danger of not landing a seventh straight Bundesliga title – Hoeness and company clearly think the time has come to raid the piggy bank.

“If only you knew (the names) we have lined up for next season,” declared Hoeness. “We can’t make announcements right now. Everyone here would go mad and we still have goals to reach in the current campaign. We’ve saved. We’re well prepared for the summer. Our director of sport (Hasan Salihamidzic) has it all under control.”

There certainly will be numerous new faces when Bayern assemble for pre-season training in July. Stuttgart’s versatile French international defender, Benjamin Pavard already has signed on and rumours abound that he will be joined in the arrivals’ hall by Atletico Madrid and France centre-back Lucas Hernandez, Leverkusen midfield starlet Kai Havertz, RB Leipzig front-man Timo Werner, teenage Hamburg striker Jann Fiette Arp and goalscoring Lille winger Nicolas Pepe.

Bayern also are out on manoeuvres for young Chelsea wide-man Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ajax’s much-coveted central defender Matthijs de Ligt and Hertha Berlin stopper Niklas Stark. At least a half-dozen newcomers are expected. Let’s call it what it is: major squad surgery.

Happy to let it be known that central defensive reinforcements were a priority, Hoeness insisted he would not be deterred by Hernandez’s steep price-tag, his reported 85 million euro release clause. If he’s good, I’ll pay it,” said Hoeness. “He’s a world champion.”

The ‘old’ Uli used to maintain that mega-deals were not the Bayern way. Has he been converted to the Wolf of Wall Street cause? We’ll find out soon enough.