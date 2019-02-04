Paulo Henrique Ganso Begins Fluminense Career | Tim Vickery

Ganso recently moved from Amiens to Fluminense and received an enthusiastic welcome.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Paulo Henrique Ganso Begins Fluminense Career

On Sunday night fans of Fluminense flocked to Rio de Janeiro airport to welcome their new hero, recent signing Paulo Henrique Ganso. Some have compared it to the reception the supporters gave Ronaldinho when he joined the club in mid 2015. It is to be hoped, however, that the two cases are exact opposites.

There is one obvious difference. Ronaldinho was beyond any doubt a genuine world star, the biggest and most entertaining name in the global game for an all too brief period. What he did in a Barcelona shirt between 2004 and 2006 captivated a worldwide audience in a way that very few players have ever done, storing up a vast quantity of goodwill that greets him wherever he travels.

The case of Paulo Henrique Ganso is entirely different. The hopes that he generated a decade ago have never come remotely close to being realised. He returns from European football not as some conquering hero seeking to wind down his career and bask in glories from the past, but as someone yet to prove that he can be decisive at the highest level. He has never been a star – except, perhaps in his own mind, and certainly in the minds of some in Brazilian football who were far too quick to reach for undeserved superlatives.

The key to the story took place in the first few months of 2010. Ganso and a teenage Neymar had a glorious time together with Santos. Neymar supplied the tricks and the incisive dribbles, Ganso the elegant, left footed poise and the killer pass. Many thought at the time that Ganso was the better of the two, the one with the brighter future.

Missing from this analysis was any sense of context. Santos were playing in Sao Paulo State Championship. They had the field practically to themselves. Their rivals – Corinthians, Palmeiras and Sao Paulo – were all giving priority to the Copa Libertadores, the local Champions League equivalent. Meanwhile, Ganso and Neymar put on a show. But the standard of the opposition left a lot to be desired. Yet such evidence was at times used to draw the conclusion that Ganso was the best in the world in his position – a ludicrously premature verdict.

Part of the problem was the extent that many people wanted him to be a superstar. The desire for an old fashioned, cerebral number ten was so huge that the wish proved stronger than the reality. And the reality, as Clarence Seedorf tried to explain during his time in Brazil, was that in top level football Ganso was neither quick nor dynamic enough to operate close to goal, in a zone where the marking would be at its tightest.