Take a look at our players to watch in the German Bundesliga in this piece.

Bundesliga Players To Watch

Bayern Munich may be favourites to win the league once again but there is always a few players who have fantastic seasons in the German Bundesliga. In this piece we have put forward some names who could do just that. Take a look at them below.

SANTIAGO ASCACIBAR

(Stuttgart)

Argentinian defensive midfielder whose boundless energy, strength in the tackle and good use of the ball played a key role in Stuttgart’s rise up the table last term.

KOEN CASTEELS

(Wolfsburg)

Belgian keeper whose incredible reflexes were arguably the only thing that separated the VW-backed club from a relegation inferno last time out.

SERGE GNABRY

(Bayern Munich)

The former German under-21 should be an attacking godsend for the champions, at home on either flank or through the middle. On loan at Hoffenheim last term.

GENKI HARAGUCHI

(Hanover)

Right-footed left-winger who had an excellent World Cup with Japan this summer. Won the second division while on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf last season.

NORDI MUKIELE

(RB Leipzig)

Crossed the Rhine and looks worth every cent of the €16m RB deposited in Montpellier’s bank account. As outstanding in central defence as he is at right-back.