City owner denies squad is up for sale

Manchester City owner Thaksin Shinawatra has denied a newspaper report claiming that he has put the club’s entire first team squad up for sale.

Thaksin has already hinted that England manager Eriksson will be relieved of his duties in the close-season, but the report in today’s Daily Express claimed that the entire first team squad was available.

Thaksin told City’s website: “There is absolutely no truth to this story or any of the allegations.

“I appreciate the progress and performance of the whole squad, managed by Sven-Goran Eriksson, this season.”

