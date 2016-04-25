Wilshere made his comeback for Arsenal in yesterday's goalless draw

Jack Wilshere is targeting Euro 2016 in the summer after successfully making a comeback for Arsenal against Sunderland a goalless encounter.

Wilshere has been out with a fractured left tibia, after he sustained the injury in a collision with defender Gabriel in pre-season training.

However after 330 days, Wilshere was happy to be back playing and harbours ambitions playing for Roy Hodgson’s England team at Euro 2016.

It’s the best feeling,” he told Arsenal’s website.

“All those late nights and long days in the gym, this is when it really pays off.

“You can do all the training, you can play for the under-21s to build your fitness up, but what really matters is playing for the first team and getting back on the pitch, so I’m really happy.

“I felt good. In my first under-21s game, I didn’t really feel that great. In the second I felt better and in the third I felt as though I was able to get through 90 minutes and have an impact on the game.

“I spoke with Arsene Wenger in the week. He felt the same and I travelled to Sunderland. It’s a big week for me in training, getting fitter and sharper. Hopefully next weekend I can get some more game time and go from there.

“I’m not saying that I’m there yet, this is just another step on my way to full recovery. There’s a few games left and after that, hopefully I’ll go away with England to the Euros. It’s an exciting time.”