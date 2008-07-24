Liverpool sign Ngog

Premier League Fixtures – The start of the new Premier League season might still be a while off, but the fixtures are already out and we’ve got all the early match betting – Aug 16th

Liverpool have completed the signing of teenage striker David Ngog from Paris Saint Germain.

The 19-year-old Frenchman has signed a four-year deal at Anfield and arrives for an undisclosed fee thought to be in the region of £1.5m.

He scored just once in 18 appearances but has been far more effective at various levels for France.

The youngster becomes manager Rafa Benitez’s fourth signing of the summer following the captures of Andrea Dossena, Diego Cavalieri and Philipp Degen.

