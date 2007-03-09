Liverpool takeover confirmed

Play Poker Online? Win big prizes from a small buy-in! Over $1,000 added every month. Click here for details!

George Gillett and Tom Hicks have secured control of Liverpool after meeting the acceptance condition.

The American pair agreed a takeover of the club last month in a deal reported to be worth £470million.

Liverpool’s board recommended the club’s shareholders accept the deal and a statement to the Stock Exchange on Friday morning has confirmed that Gillett and Hicks had gained control at Anfield.

The statement said they had ‘received valid acceptances in respect of 28,089 Liverpool shares, representing approximately 80.7 per cent of Liverpool’s issued share capital to which the offer relates’.

Shareholders had been given until Monday to respond to the offer of £5,000 per share from Gillett and Hicks’ Kop Football bid vehicle and a positive response has seen the pair reach the 75 per cent required for the takeover to be completed.

Kop Football Ltd are also extending their offer to remaining shareholders until 3pm on 26th March.

Work on the club’s new 60,000-seater stadium is expected to start imminently.

Gillett and Hicks, who both own NHL ice hockey franchises, watched Liverpool knock out Barcelona in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday.

They will reportedly hold meetings on the new Stanley Park stadium within the next week.

