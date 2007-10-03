Marquez out for a month

Are you a football fan? Answer a few footy questions and be in the running for a £50 Free Bet. Click here!

Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez will be out of action for a month after suffering a torn leg muscle during Tuesday’s Champions League 2-0 victory over Stuttgart.

“He has strained his left calf but everything suggests he will be ready to play on Sunday,” said a statement on the club’s Web site (www.fcbarcelona.com).

The Mexican international joins a lengthy injury list at Barcelona including Italian international defender Gianluca Zambrotta, Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure, Brazilian centre-back Edmilson and Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o.

However better news for Barca concerned club captain Carles Puyol, who was also injured during the match in Germany, but will be available for Sunday’s match against Atletico Madrid.

