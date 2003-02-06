Narrow advantage over arch-rivals for Roma

Roma edged ahead of local rivals, Lazio in the first leg of the Italian Cup semi-final in Rome.

The 2-1 defeat for Lazio was compounded by the news that Simone Inzaghi had fractured his arm in a collision with Roma’s defender Walter Samuel. The striker now faces two months on the sideline.

Antoni Cassano, gave Roma the lead and Brazilian Emerson added another just after half-time only for Lazio’s Stefano Fiore to steal one at the death.

The other semi-final first leg will be played on Thursday night between Perugia and Milan.