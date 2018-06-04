Eintracht Suffer Cup Hangover | Nick Bidwell

Key players are set to leave the Cup-winners

Nick Bidwell’s Notes from Germany: Eintracht Suffer Cup Hangover

It did not take long for the euphoria to fade away at Eintracht Frankfurt after their sensational German Cup final victory over hot favourites Bayern Munich.

Rather than prolonging the celebrations of Eintracht’s first trophy in three decades, the Waldstadion faithful have been brought back down to earth with a bump, force fed a diet of bad news.

A double whammy if ever there was one. First the announcement that the club would not be offering a new contract to hugely-popular striker Alexander Meier, thus ending his magnificent 14-year association with the Eagles. Then a second body blow – the shock sale to Dortmund of rising star wide-man Marius Wolf.

Wolf will be very badly missed indeed. Last season, his first full season in the Bundesliga, the 23-year-old arguably was the most exciting young player in the country, a combustible package of bright ideas, boldness, speed and full-on commitment.

What’s more, he can deliver in a wide variety of positions: right-wing – his usual role with Eintracht – left-flank, central midfield, right-back or even as a man-marker in the middle of the park, snapping at the heels of the opposition playmaker. He is happy just to play and compete and this boundless enthusiasm should render him very popular in Dortmund.

“We see him as a footballer with great development potential and a bright future,” explained Dortmund general manager Michael Zorc. His combination of ability and outstanding mentality, makes him the perfect player for us.”

Zorc also would have been pleased that he did not have to break the bank for Wolf, needing only to activate a paltry five million euro release clause. Highway robbery in modern-day form.

Just in case Eintracht fans do not feel persecuted enough, rumours abound that another of the club’s A-listers, Croat left-wing flyer Ante Rebic could be the next out of the door, possibly moving to Bayern, where he will be linking up again with his former Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac.

Plenty of food thought for new Frankfurt coach Adi Hütter, who recently swopped Swiss champions Young Boys for the German financial capital. He has a major rebuild on his hands.