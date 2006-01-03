Real Madrid set to unveil Cassano

Real Madrid are expected to announce the signing of Italian playmaker Antonio Cassano later today.

The Italian’s arrival at Real has been delayed by a wrangle over money he claims he was owed by his current club Roma.

However, with that issue now resolved, he is expected to finalise his move following completion of a medical.

The 23-year-old is expected to sign a deal that runs until 2010.

Real will pay a fee of cut-price €5m to secure Cassano, and in the process, accept a huge loss on the €30m they spent when they signed the player from Bari in 2000.

