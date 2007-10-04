Robben sets sights on Euro glory

Are you a football fan? Answer a few footy questions and be in the running for a £50 Free Bet. Click here!

Arjen Robben has targeted Champions League success in his first season in Real Madrid colours.

“It is a dream,” he explained. “It will be more special to win it with this team because they’ve already won nine European Cups. We could bring the tenth back home with us this year.

“That’s why I came here. I wanted to be part of this great club. It will be hard to win because there are many quality teams in Europe. We all want to do well.

“I dream about winning the League, the Champions League and every other competition at Real Madrid.”

