Smicer joins Bordeaux

Vladimir Smicer has joined Bordeaux on a free transfer after passing a medical on Monday.

The 32-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the French club.

“Vladimir underwent medical screening at Bordeaux today and he is 100% fit to play,” said Dalibor Lacina, a spokesman from Smicer’s management group.

The Czech Republic was one of the heroes for Liverpool in their Champions League victory over Milan. He came off the bench midway through the first half, and scored Liverpool’s second goal in their memorable comeback.

Smicer was signed by former Reds boss Gerard Houllier for £4.2m from Lens in July 1999.