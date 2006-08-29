Trezeguet staying insist Juve

easyodds.com is the home of football betting. Click here for odds on every football match.

Juventus have reportedly turned down a £17 million offer for striker David Trezeguet from Manchester United.

With United looking for a replacement for the departed Ruud van Nistelrooy and Juventus forced to sell players following their demotion to Serie B for their part in the Italian match-fixing scandal, Trezeguet’s switch to Old Trafford looked a possibility.

However, representatives of Juventus have confirmed that they will not sanction a deal for the French forward.

“Trezeguet will remain at Juve. David has an agreement with us and he has decided to stay,” Juventus sporting director Alessio Secco revealed.

“Our relationship has been well defined and he’s happy to play with us. But I go forward: even if he became unhappy, he will remain with us.

“I’ve read Trezeguet would have refused to go to Neaples for the Coppa Italia match, but that’s false.

“After the match with Cesena he had intoxicated muscles and he couldn’t play. That’s the reason we left him at home.”

