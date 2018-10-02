The countdown to Christmas | Get a Lindt advent calendar with your World Soccer subscription

We have started our countdown to Christmas.

Subscribe to World Soccer today for as little as £23.49 and receive a Lindt Advent Calendar worth £12.

This World Soccer subscription deal ends midnight 21st October

We deliver the inside-track on domestic and world football, the latest global results and insights into the players, politics and power-struggles, behind the score-lines. We have unrivalled access to the heart of the triumphs, scandals and controversies that constantly emerge in the greatest international sport of them all.

That’s not all, with a World Soccer subscription:

You won’t miss a single issue of your favourite magazine: We send it to your home every week – no effort required on your part!

As a subscriber you pay less that you would at the newsagent.

You get access to the ipad/iphone editions thrown in at no extra cost and you can download your first digital magazine right away.

So if you are thinking about subscribing now is the perfect time to do so. Subscribe to World Soccer today for as little as £16.99