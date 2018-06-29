World Soccer World Cup 2018 Special Edition is one sale 18th of May priced £5.50
8 From The Editor
The Teams
12 Argentina
16 Australia
20 Belgium
24 Brazil
28 Colombia
32 Costa Rica
36 Croatia
40 Denmark
44 Egypt
48 England
52 France
56 Germany
60 Iceland
64 Iran
68 Japan
72 Mexico
76 Morocco
80 Nigeria
84 Panama
88 Peru
92 Poland
96 Portugal
100 Russia
104 Saudi Arabia
108 Senegal
112 Serbia
116 South Korea
120 Spain
124 Sweden
128 Switzerland
132 Tunisia
136 Uruguay
140 How They Qualified
144 The Stadiums
146 2018 World Cup Schedule
TAKE A LOOK AT THE LATEST WORLD SOCCER SUBSCRIPTION DEALS
At World Soccer we will update you with all the news related to the World Cup on our website. Make sure you know about the Groups, Friendlies, Dates, Fixtures, Stadiums, Qualified Teams and TV Schedule by clicking on the highlighted links.
Also don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook, and Twitter.