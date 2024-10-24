Believe is the brilliant memoir from Oleksandr Zinchenko and his remarkable story of battling against the odds to achieve his dreams. It follows his time as a teenager playing amateur football for Shakhtar Donetsk to his career highs playing for both Manchester City and Arsenal.

Written with candour and bravery, Believe provides unique insights into the methods of Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and the machinations of elite football teams. It is the story of a selfless man who cares deeply for his homeland’s welfare, and always tries to deliver his best on and off the field.

We have three signed copies to giveaway. For a chance to win one, submit a question to World Soccer columnist Henry Winter using form below.

In a new regular newsletter, Henry will be fielding questions on the modern game, his experiences covering the biggest stories in an esteemed career, and. To subscribe, scroll to the top of the page and click Newsletter.

To submit your question, complete the form below: