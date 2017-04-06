Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar received most votes in the ESM Eleven for March as members of the European Sports Media group chose their top performing players of the month.

ESM ELEVEN MARCH 2017 Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City, 4 votes) Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, 11 votes) Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich, 5 votes) Gerard Pique (Barcelona, 4 votes) Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich, 9 votes) N’Golo Kante (Chelsea, 6 votes) Casemiro (Real Madrid, 3 votes) Eden Hazard (Chelsea, 3 votes) Neymar (Barcelona, 11 votes) Kylian Mbappe (Monaco, 10 votes) Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, 4 votes) HOW IT WORKS Every month, journalists from each member of the European Sports Media group select their first Xl based on the best individual performances from Europe’s top competitions. HOW THEY VOTED WORLD SOCCER (UK) 1 Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) 2 Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) 3 Mats Hummels (Bayern) 4 Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) 5 Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) 6 Tiemoue Bakayoko (Monaco) 7 Casemiro (Real Madrid) 8 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 9 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) 10 Neymar (Barcelona) 11 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) FOOT/VOETBAL (BLG) 1 Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) 2 Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich) 3 Gerard Pique (Barcelona) 4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) 5 Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) 6 Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich) 7 Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid) 8 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) 9 Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) 10 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 11 Neymar (Barcelona) SPORT EXPRESS (RUS) 1 Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) 2 Dani Alves (Juventus) 3 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) 4 Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich) 5 Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid) 6 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) 7 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) 8 Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich) 9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 10 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) 11 Neymar (Barcelona) ELF VOETBAL (HOL) 1 Danijel Subasic (Monaco) 2 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) 3 David Luiz (Chelsea) 4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) 5 Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) 6 Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich) 7 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) 8 Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) 9 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 10 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 11 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) TIPSBLADET (DEN) 1 Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City 2 Dani Alves (Juventus) 3 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) 4 Javi Martinez (Bayern Munich) 5 Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) 6 Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid) 7 Fabinho (Monaco) 8 Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich) 9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 10 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) 11 Neymar (Barcelona) FANATIK (TUR) 1 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) 2 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) 3 Gerard Pique (Barcelona) 4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) 5 David Alaba (Bayern Munich) 6 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) 7 Marco Verratti (PSG) 8 Arturo Vidal (Juventus) 9 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 10 Neymar (Barcelona) 11 Edin Dzeko (Roma) GOAL NEWS (GRE) 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan) 2 Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) 3 Gerard Pique (Barcelona) 4 David Luiz (Chelsea) 5 Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid) 6 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) 7 Sami Khedira (Juventus) 8 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) 9 Neymar (Barcelona) 10 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 11 Mario Gomez (Wolfsburg) FAZ (GER) 1 Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) 2 Sead Kolasinac (Schalke) 3 Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich) 4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) 5 Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) 6 Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich) 7 Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen) 8 Casemiro (Real Madrid) 9 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 10 Neymar (Barcelona) 11 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) NEMZETI SPORT (HUN) 1 Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) 2 Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) 3 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) 4 Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) 5 Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) 6 Isco (Real Madrid) 7 Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich) 8 Leroy Sane (Manchester City) 9 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) 10 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 11 Neymar (Barcelona) KICKER (GER) 1 Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) 2 Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich) 3 Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) 4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) 5 Sead Kolasinac (Schalke 04) 6 Thiago (Bayern München) 7 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) 8 Paulo Dybala (Juventus) 9 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) 10 Anthony Modeste (Koln) 11 Neymar (Barcelona) A BOLA 1 Iker Casillas (FC Porto) 2 Daniel Alves (Juventus) 3 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) 4 Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich) 5 Marcelo (Real Madrid) 6 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) 7 Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund) 8 Bernardo Silva (Monaco) 9 Neymar (Barcelona) 10 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) 11 Andrea Belotti (Torino) MARCA (SPA) 1 Iker Casillas (Porto) 2 Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) 3 Gerard Pique (Barcelona) 4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) 5 Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid) 6 Fabinho (Monaco) 7 Thiago Alcantara (Barcelona) 8 Casemiro (Real Madrid) 9 Neymar (Barcelona) 10 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 11 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco ) DE TELEGRAAF (HOL) 1 Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) 2 Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) 3 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) 4 Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) 5 David Alaba (Bayern Munich) 6 Corentin Tolisso (Olympique Lyon) 7 Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich) 8 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 11 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)