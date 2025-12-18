We are always open to receiving pitches. When reaching out, please outline the following:

What is the story about and why would it be a good fit for World Soccer?

Who are you and why are you the best person to tell this story?

How will you tell the story? With reference to access, interviews or match attendance.

When is the best time to tell this story? Please note that there may be several weeks between an article being written and appearing in the magazine.

All pitches should be sent to WOS.ed@kelsey.co.uk

Due to the large volume of pitches that we receive, we cannot guarantee that you will receive a reply.