Tottenham have won six home matches on the spin, but they face a test of their title credentials with the visit of West Brom.

Last week we found four winners all at odds against prices, including an FA Cup upset of sorts as our 6/4 shot on Fleetwood in the double chance market against Championship side Bristol City landed after a dull 0-0 at Ashton Gate.

Let’s take a look at the latest betting odds for the action across the footballing world this weekend to try and beat the bookies once more!

For the latest best prices for outrights, match betting and accumulators, head to Easyodds.com to get the best possible value from your chosen wager. Don’t settle for less!

PREMIER LEAGUE

The Premier League has just got that little bit more interesting after Tottenham defeated runaway leaders Chelsea at White Hart Lane. The early game on Saturday sees the Sky cameras heading back to north London, where Spurs host the improving West Brom.

Many will assume that a home win is a guarantee here, but actually the Baggies have an excellent record in this fixture. Tony Pulis’ side have a better head-to-head record against Tottenham in league football and have not lost any of their last four visits to the Lane.

However, I suggest backing Tottenham to win & both teams to score in this one with a best price of 12/5. Tottenham have won six home games in a row and are creating a whole host of chances at the moment, with Dele Alli adding real firepower from midfield with eight goals in his last eight games. I do think West Brom have a real chance of scoring though – Spurs have conceded their last two goals to set plays and that is where West Brom are most dangerous!

Elsewhere on Saturday I love the fact that with Easyodds you can still get even money on Diego Costa to score against Leicester in a match of current and former champions. The Premier League’s top goalscorer has scored in two of his three Premier League games against the Foxes and Leicester have conceded in six of their last seven home games.

He is available at an odds on price of 3/4 but at time of writing, when you compare the odds with Easyodds, you can get a best price of evens – why wouldn’t you get the best value price?

AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS

The 31st African Nations Cup begins on Saturday with hosts Gabon looking to start the tournament with a win. However, I think there is value in backing their opponents Guinea Bissau because they have a higher FIFA ranking than Gabon and the hosts have picked up just two wins in 12. Back the underdogs at 21/10 in the double chance market to either win or draw the tournament opener this Saturday.

My other African Nations Cup betting tip for the weekend is both teams to score when Tunisia play Senegal on Sunday. Senegal have scored in nine of their last 10 matches, so you have to fancy them to net this weekend, whilst Tunisia have scored six goals in their last three fixtures, so they are in decent goal scoring form themselves – which is unusual for Les Aigles de Carthage! Get the 23/20 on offer for both teams to score in that one.

LA LIGA

Real Madrid are a nice price of evens to win this weekend when they head to Sevilla for the second time in a week. Whilst the home side have only lost three times this season at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, those defeats have come to Barcelona and Juventus, proving they struggle against the top tier opponents – a bracket that Real Madrid certainly fall into.

Sevilla have only lost one of their last four at home against Real Madrid, but they have already lost twice to Zinedine Zidane’s side this season and the Blancos are still undefeated on the road this season. I recommend backing the away side to win here at a best price of evens – make sure you use odds comparison so you don’t end up with an odds on price!

For the latest best prices for outrights, match betting and accumulators, head to Easyodds.com to get the best possible value from your chosen wager. Don’t settle for less!