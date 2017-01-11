Kazuyoshi Miura extends his professional career into his 50s

Thirty two years since he began his football career, Miura signs a new one-year deal.

Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura will take his professional football career into his 50s after signing a new contract with second-tier Yokohama FC.

Miura, somewhat unsurprisingly, is the oldest scorer in the history of the domestic league after netting at the age of 49 last season.

He turns 50 on 26 February, around about the time the 2017 season kicks off.

Miura, who has played in Europe, scored 55 goals in 89 caps for Japan.

He started his career in Brazil with Santos, making his professional debut in 1986, and had brief spells with Genoa and Dinamo Zagreb in the 1990s. There were also extended spells with Tokyo Verdy and Vissel Kobe before the forward joined Yokohama in 2005, at the age of 38. He was the oldest player in the top flight before his move from Vissel Kobe. Eleven years later he has shown no signing yet of hanging up his boots.

“I hope to keep fighting with all my might together with people involved with the club, my team-mates and supporters who have always given me support,” said Miura, as he enters his 32nd season in professional football after signing a one-year contract.

Miura – known as “King Kazu” – scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan but retired from international football in 2000. Seventeen years ago.