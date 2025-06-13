In this issue

The 14th edition of the Women’s European Championship has the potential to be the most competitive yet. Ahead of the tournament’s kick off on July 2, we’ve taken a look at all of the 16 teams that will be taking part, including their tactics, star players and road to Switzerland. Plus, keep on top of every match with our wall chart.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

Contents

4 Group A Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland

6 Group B Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

8 Group C Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

10 Group D France, England, Wales, Netherlands

12 How they qualified

14 The Stadiums

16 Euro 2025 Schedule