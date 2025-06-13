In this issue
The 14th edition of the Women’s European Championship has the potential to be the most competitive yet. Ahead of the tournament’s kick off on July 2, we’ve taken a look at all of the 16 teams that will be taking part, including their tactics, star players and road to Switzerland. Plus, keep on top of every match with our wall chart.
Jamie Evans, Managing Editor
Contents
4 Group A Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland
6 Group B Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy
8 Group C Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden
10 Group D France, England, Wales, Netherlands
12 How they qualified
14 The Stadiums
16 Euro 2025 Schedule