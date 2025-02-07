From the editor…

Thirty is the magic number: 30 MLS teams in the 30th MLS season.

Since its inaugural campaign back in 1996, Major League Soccer has been on a rollercoaster journey. At times, it looked as though the league may never come this far, that it would drift off into the graveyard of soccer leagues alongside the United States’ previous failed attempts at a national soccer competition.



But now, as it prepares to embark on the 2025 season, it is stronger than ever. With the arrival of San Diego FC, the league’s latest expansion side, MLS has achieved its long-stated target of 30 clubs. In this guide, we’ve shone a flashlight on all of them, looking at their history, their stadiums, their fanbases and their greatest players. In addition, we’ve also dived into the history of MLS itself, the rivalries that define it, and the players that made it what it is today: one of the most exciting and competitive football leagues on the planet.



Jamie Evans, MLS Ultimate Guide editor

Contents

Features

4 History of MLS

40 30 Signings That Made MLS

48 Beckham In MLS: A Force Or A Farce?

53 Face to Face: David Beckham

54 6 of the Best: MLS Exports

89 MLS’ Biggest Rivalries

96 Goals We’d Like To See Again

Western Conference Team Guides

10 Austin FC

12 Colorado Rapids

14 FC Dallas

16 Houston Dynamo FC

18 Los Angeles FC

20 LA Galaxy

22 Minnesota United

24 Portland Timbers

26 Real Salt Lake

28 San Diego FC

30 San Jose Earthquakes

32 Seattle Sounders

34 Sporting Kansas City

36 St. Louis City

38 Vancouver Whitecaps

Eastern Conference Team Guides

58 Atlanta United

60 Charlotte FC

62 Chicago Fire FC

64 FC Cincinnati

66 Columbus Crew

68 DC United

70 Inter Miami

72 CF Montreal

74 Nashville SC

76 New England Revolution

78 New York City FC

80 New York Red Bulls

82 Orlando City SC

84 Philadelphia Union

86 Toronto FC