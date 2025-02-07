From the editor…
Thirty is the magic number: 30 MLS teams in the 30th MLS season.
Since its inaugural campaign back in 1996, Major League Soccer has been on a rollercoaster journey. At times, it looked as though the league may never come this far, that it would drift off into the graveyard of soccer leagues alongside the United States’ previous failed attempts at a national soccer competition.
But now, as it prepares to embark on the 2025 season, it is stronger than ever. With the arrival of San Diego FC, the league’s latest expansion side, MLS has achieved its long-stated target of 30 clubs. In this guide, we’ve shone a flashlight on all of them, looking at their history, their stadiums, their fanbases and their greatest players. In addition, we’ve also dived into the history of MLS itself, the rivalries that define it, and the players that made it what it is today: one of the most exciting and competitive football leagues on the planet.
Jamie Evans, MLS Ultimate Guide editor
Contents
Features
4 History of MLS
40 30 Signings That Made MLS
48 Beckham In MLS: A Force Or A Farce?
53 Face to Face: David Beckham
54 6 of the Best: MLS Exports
89 MLS’ Biggest Rivalries
96 Goals We’d Like To See Again
Western Conference Team Guides
10 Austin FC
12 Colorado Rapids
14 FC Dallas
16 Houston Dynamo FC
18 Los Angeles FC
20 LA Galaxy
22 Minnesota United
24 Portland Timbers
26 Real Salt Lake
28 San Diego FC
30 San Jose Earthquakes
32 Seattle Sounders
34 Sporting Kansas City
36 St. Louis City
38 Vancouver Whitecaps
Eastern Conference Team Guides
58 Atlanta United
60 Charlotte FC
62 Chicago Fire FC
64 FC Cincinnati
66 Columbus Crew
68 DC United
70 Inter Miami
72 CF Montreal
74 Nashville SC
76 New England Revolution
78 New York City FC
80 New York Red Bulls
82 Orlando City SC
84 Philadelphia Union
86 Toronto FC