In this issue

The World Soccer season review always gives us the chance to cram in as many interesting and exciting stories as we can, and this year was no different. As well as covering all of Europe’s biggest leagues (and its smaller ones too), plus a few from further afield, we sent Tom Kundert to two of the biggest Lisbon derbies of all time, and Alec McQuarrie to an historic Greek Cup final.



But this issue would not be complete without a few words for the iconic Brian Glanville, who passed away at the age of 93 in May. Keir Radnedge and Henry Winter, to whom he was an inspiration, colleague and friend, have both paid tribute to him.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

12 Henry Winter Brian Glanville dedication

14 Keir Radnedge The game is about glory

16 Jonathan Wilson Gulf between Premier League and Championship

17 On the radar AFCON Under-20 stars

18 Obituaries

20 Jim Holden Style v substance

21 ESM XI

22 Moves you might have missed

23 In numbers

FEATURES

24 Brian Glanville tribute

30 Carlo Ancelotti Brazil turn to Real Madrid boss

34 EyeWitness: Greece OFI Crete’s cup run

40 EyeWitness: Portugal The Derby of the Century

2024-25 SEASON REVIEW

45 Stories of the season

56 Champions League

58 Europa League

60 Conference League

62 England

64 Spain

66 Italy

68 France

70 Germany

72 Portugal

74 Netherlands

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

76 European league reviews

77 Champions League review

WORLD SERVICE

80 CONCACAF Champions Cup review

82 Africa CAF Champions League review

84 Asia AFC Champions League review

86 Pakistan Third ban’s a charm

88 Scotland Island Games preview