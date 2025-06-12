In this issue
The World Soccer season review always gives us the chance to cram in as many interesting and exciting stories as we can, and this year was no different. As well as covering all of Europe’s biggest leagues (and its smaller ones too), plus a few from further afield, we sent Tom Kundert to two of the biggest Lisbon derbies of all time, and Alec McQuarrie to an historic Greek Cup final.
But this issue would not be complete without a few words for the iconic Brian Glanville, who passed away at the age of 93 in May. Keir Radnedge and Henry Winter, to whom he was an inspiration, colleague and friend, have both paid tribute to him.
Jamie Evans, Managing Editor
Contents
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
12 Henry Winter Brian Glanville dedication
14 Keir Radnedge The game is about glory
16 Jonathan Wilson Gulf between Premier League and Championship
17 On the radar AFCON Under-20 stars
18 Obituaries
20 Jim Holden Style v substance
21 ESM XI
22 Moves you might have missed
23 In numbers
FEATURES
24 Brian Glanville tribute
30 Carlo Ancelotti Brazil turn to Real Madrid boss
34 EyeWitness: Greece OFI Crete’s cup run
40 EyeWitness: Portugal The Derby of the Century
2024-25 SEASON REVIEW
45 Stories of the season
56 Champions League
58 Europa League
60 Conference League
62 England
64 Spain
66 Italy
68 France
70 Germany
72 Portugal
74 Netherlands
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
76 European league reviews
77 Champions League review
WORLD SERVICE
80 CONCACAF Champions Cup review
82 Africa CAF Champions League review
84 Asia AFC Champions League review
86 Pakistan Third ban’s a charm
88 Scotland Island Games preview