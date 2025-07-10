In this issue

In years gone by, summers without a men’s World Cup or European Championship gave us the opportunity for a bit of calm before the new season. Not anymore; these days, there’s always a big game somewhere.

Next month, we’ll be rounding up the Club World Cup, CONCACAF Gold Cup and European Under-21 Championship, but in the meantime we’ve tried to take stock of everything else: the road to the 2026 World Cup, clubs on the rise in Egypt and Canada, a potential star of the Women’s Euros and the Premier League’s most expensive player of all time – plus plenty more.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

12 Henry Winter England’s pathway

14 Keir Radnedge Ten years on from FIFA-gate

16 Jonathan Wilson The Grealish enigma

17 On the radar Under-17 Euros starlets

18 Moves you might have missed

19 Transfers First June window and free agents

20 Obituaries

22 ESM XI

24 ESM Golden Shoe

25 In numbers

FEATURES

34 Pyramids FC EyeWitness report on Egypt’s rising force

38 Vancouver Whitecaps A club for sale flying high

42 Ayman Ben Mohamed From Ireland to Esperance

46 Sydney Schertenleib The Swiss star set to shine at Euro 2025

58 League Focus Argentina

62 Eye on MCOs FC Andorra, Gerard Pique and footballers owning football clubs

INTERVIEW

66 Christian Burgess The Englishman at the heart of Saint-Union Gilloise’s Belgian title

70 Jason Puncheon Building a coaching career in Cyprus

72 Alexandre Lafitte The youngest top-flight coach in the world

INTERNATIONAL ROUND-UP

52 UEFA Nations League finals

53 European World Cup qualifiers

54 South American World Cup qualifiers

55 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

56 Asian World Cup qualifiers

57 Best of the rest

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

74 Copa America Femenina

75 Africa Cup of Nations

WORLD SERVICE

78 South America Copa Libertadores group stage

80 Argentina Primera Division Apertura review

82 Australia A-League review

84 Egypt Premier League review

86 South Africa Premiership review

88 US & Mexico Leagues Cup preview

90 Greenland CONCACAF rejection