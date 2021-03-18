World Soccer April 2021 March 18, 2021

Here’s a look inside the latest issue of World Soccer.

FEATURES

32 EyeWitness Jean-Marc Guillou Academy

52 Talent Scout Stars to watch at the Under-21 Euros

60 Face to face Raphael Varane interview

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures

10 From the Editor

13 Jim Holden The Messi question

14 Keir Radnedge 2026 World Cup venues

16 Jonathan Wilson Manchester City rejuvenation

18 Ins & Outs People on the move

20 ESM XI

HEADLINERS

22 Rangers & Celtic

23 Patson Daka

24 Fikayo Tomori

25 CSKA Sofia

26 Giorgos Giakoumakis

27 Fabio Cannavaro

EYEWITNESS

28 Brazil

36 Germany

40 Estonia

SPECIAL FEATURE

44 Luis Suarez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

6 OF THE BEST

56 MLS talking points

FACE TO FACE

58 Luis Goncalves

64 Joao Felix

68 Stephen Bradley

SPECIAL REPORT

72 Fake agents

76 i-BrainTechnology

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

80 SheBelieves Cup

WORLD SERVICE

Exclusive reports from our worldwide network of correspondents

84 2022 World Cup qualifiers Europe section

87 Basque Country Freedom fighters

88 Caribbean CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

90 Africa African Nations Championship review

92 Singapore Lion City Sailors

94 Turkey Decline of Eskisehirspor

PLUS

86 The month in numbers

88 Global diary

96 Results, tables, fixtures

97 2022 World Cup qualifying fixtures

98 Stadiums