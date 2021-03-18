Here’s a look inside the latest issue of World Soccer.
FEATURES
32 EyeWitness Jean-Marc Guillou Academy
52 Talent Scout Stars to watch at the Under-21 Euros
60 Face to face Raphael Varane interview
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
People in the news…on and off the pitch
4 In pictures
10 From the Editor
13 Jim Holden The Messi question
14 Keir Radnedge 2026 World Cup venues
16 Jonathan Wilson Manchester City rejuvenation
18 Ins & Outs People on the move
20 ESM XI
HEADLINERS
22 Rangers & Celtic
23 Patson Daka
24 Fikayo Tomori
25 CSKA Sofia
26 Giorgos Giakoumakis
27 Fabio Cannavaro
EYEWITNESS
28 Brazil
36 Germany
40 Estonia
SPECIAL FEATURE
44 Luis Suarez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic
6 OF THE BEST
56 MLS talking points
FACE TO FACE
58 Luis Goncalves
64 Joao Felix
68 Stephen Bradley
SPECIAL REPORT
72 Fake agents
76 i-BrainTechnology
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
80 SheBelieves Cup
WORLD SERVICE
Exclusive reports from our worldwide network of correspondents
84 2022 World Cup qualifiers Europe section
87 Basque Country Freedom fighters
88 Caribbean CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers
90 Africa African Nations Championship review
92 Singapore Lion City Sailors
94 Turkey Decline of Eskisehirspor
PLUS
86 The month in numbers
88 Global diary
96 Results, tables, fixtures
97 2022 World Cup qualifying fixtures
98 Stadiums