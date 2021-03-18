Here’s a look inside the latest issue of World Soccer.

CLICK HERE TO BUY

FEATURES

32 EyeWitness Jean-Marc Guillou Academy
52 Talent Scout Stars to watch at the Under-21 Euros
60 Face to face Raphael Varane interview

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures
10 From the Editor
13 Jim Holden The Messi question
14 Keir Radnedge 2026 World Cup venues
16 Jonathan Wilson Manchester City rejuvenation
18 Ins & Outs People on the move
20 ESM XI

HEADLINERS

22 Rangers & Celtic
23 Patson Daka
24 Fikayo Tomori
25 CSKA Sofia
26 Giorgos Giakoumakis
27 Fabio Cannavaro

EYEWITNESS

28 Brazil
36 Germany
40 Estonia

SPECIAL FEATURE

44 Luis Suarez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

6 OF THE BEST

56 MLS talking points

FACE TO FACE

58 Luis Goncalves
64 Joao Felix
68 Stephen Bradley

SPECIAL REPORT

72 Fake agents
76 i-BrainTechnology

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

80 SheBelieves Cup

WORLD SERVICE

Exclusive reports from our worldwide network of correspondents

84 2022 World Cup qualifiers Europe section
87 Basque Country Freedom fighters
88 Caribbean CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers
90 Africa African Nations Championship review
92 Singapore Lion City Sailors
94 Turkey Decline of Eskisehirspor

PLUS

86 The month in numbers
88 Global diary
96 Results, tables, fixtures
97 2022 World Cup qualifying fixtures
98 Stadiums

TAKE A LOOK AT THE LATEST WORLD SOCCER SUBSCRIPTION DEALS