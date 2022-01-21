World Soccer February 2022 January 21, 2022

The latest issue of World Soccer is now available to buy online and in shops.

From the Editor

Although this is World Soccer’s February issue, it’s our first edition to be released in 2022, so it seems only fitting to preview the year ahead in some capacity. We’ve provided a football calendar for 2022, while Nick Bidwell highlights the biggest talking points of the year in our regular annual preview.

With the Africa Cup of Nations well underway (see next month’s issue for a full review) and the Women’s Euro 2022 and Men’s Qatar World Cup on the horizon, it’s certainly going to be a big year. That being said, there are still plenty of current football matters to address.

The January transfer window is in full flow, while several domestic leagues were recently decided. We’ve collated reports from across the globe with help from our worldwide network of correspondents to provide you with comprehensive reviews from South America, USA, Mexico, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, as well as wrap-ups from the European summer domestic leagues, the FIFA Arab Cup and Southeast Asia’s Suzuki Cup.

Aside from all that, we’ve got special reports on the contrasting fortunes of Mexico and Canada in the race to secure a World Cup qualifying berth from CONCACAF, an in-depth biography of Senegal and Chelsea’s trailblazing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and exclusive interviews with Marcus Thuram, Peter Schmeichel and Jill Roord.

Stephen Fishlock, Group Editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

4 In pictures

11 2022 Football calendar

12 On the radar

13 ESM XI

14 Keir Radnedge Football and gambling

16 Jonathan Wilson PSG are a broken team

18 Ins & Outs and obituaries

20 European competition draws

EYEWITNESS

26 Brazil A new trio of superclubs

30 Mexico National team in trouble

FEATURES

34 2022 preview

40 Player Biography Edouard Mendy

48 Face to Face Marcus Thuram

52 Face to Face Peter Schmeichel

58 Face to Face Jill Roord

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

62 UEFA Champions League group stage review

WORLD SERVICE

70 Qatar Club World Cup preview

72 Argentina Primera Division review

76 United States MLS Cup play-offs

78 Mexico Liga MX Championship stage

84 Japan J.League review

86 South Korea K-League review

88 New Zealand NZNL review

MY BIGGEST GAME

98 Paul McGrath