The latest issue of World Soccer is now available to buy online and in shops.
From the Editor
Although this is World Soccer’s February issue, it’s our first edition to be released in 2022, so it seems only fitting to preview the year ahead in some capacity. We’ve provided a football calendar for 2022, while Nick Bidwell highlights the biggest talking points of the year in our regular annual preview.
With the Africa Cup of Nations well underway (see next month’s issue for a full review) and the Women’s Euro 2022 and Men’s Qatar World Cup on the horizon, it’s certainly going to be a big year. That being said, there are still plenty of current football matters to address.
The January transfer window is in full flow, while several domestic leagues were recently decided. We’ve collated reports from across the globe with help from our worldwide network of correspondents to provide you with comprehensive reviews from South America, USA, Mexico, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, as well as wrap-ups from the European summer domestic leagues, the FIFA Arab Cup and Southeast Asia’s Suzuki Cup.
Aside from all that, we’ve got special reports on the contrasting fortunes of Mexico and Canada in the race to secure a World Cup qualifying berth from CONCACAF, an in-depth biography of Senegal and Chelsea’s trailblazing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and exclusive interviews with Marcus Thuram, Peter Schmeichel and Jill Roord.
Stephen Fishlock, Group Editor
Contents
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
4 In pictures
11 2022 Football calendar
12 On the radar
13 ESM XI
14 Keir Radnedge Football and gambling
16 Jonathan Wilson PSG are a broken team
18 Ins & Outs and obituaries
20 European competition draws
EYEWITNESS
26 Brazil A new trio of superclubs
30 Mexico National team in trouble
FEATURES
34 2022 preview
40 Player Biography Edouard Mendy
48 Face to Face Marcus Thuram
52 Face to Face Peter Schmeichel
58 Face to Face Jill Roord
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
62 UEFA Champions League group stage review
WORLD SERVICE
70 Qatar Club World Cup preview
72 Argentina Primera Division review
76 United States MLS Cup play-offs
78 Mexico Liga MX Championship stage
84 Japan J.League review
86 South Korea K-League review
88 New Zealand NZNL review
MY BIGGEST GAME
98 Paul McGrath