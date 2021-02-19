Here’s a look inside the latest issue of World Soccer.
CLICK HERE TO BUY
FEATURES
28 Mesut Ozil EyeWitness reaction from Turkey to his move to Fenerbahce
52 Champions League Knockout stage preview and talking points
44 Player biography Son Heung-min
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
People in the news…on and off the pitch
4 In pictures
13 Jim Holden Solskjaer scepticism
14 Keir Radnedge Jules Rimet 100 years on
16 Jonathan Wilson Bielsa ball
18 Ins & Outs People on the move
20 Obituaries
HEADLINERS
22 Wayne Rooney
23 Guus Hiddink
24 Chelsea
25 Phil Neville
26 Ravel Morrison
27 Ligue 1
EYEWITNESS
32 Qatar
36 Nigeria
40 South Sudan
EUROPA LEAGUE
60 Ones to watch
6 OF THE BEST
64 January transfers
FACE TO FACE
66 Dejan Stankovic
70 Taiwo Awoniyi
SPECIAL REPORT
74 Post-pandemic landscape
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
78 Phil Neville’s England tenure
WORLD SERVICE
Exclusive reports from our worldwide network of correspondents
82 Club World Cup Review
84 Copa Libertadores & Sudamericana Reviews
88 Argentina Copa Maradona
90 Africa CAF Champions League
92 Japan J.League preview
PLUS
86 The month in numbers
87 Brunei
94 ESM XI
95 Club World Cup squads
96 Results, tables, fixtures
98 Stadiums