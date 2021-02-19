Here’s a look inside the latest issue of World Soccer.

FEATURES

28 Mesut Ozil EyeWitness reaction from Turkey to his move to Fenerbahce
52 Champions League Knockout stage preview and talking points
44 Player biography Son Heung-min

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures
13 Jim Holden Solskjaer scepticism
14 Keir Radnedge Jules Rimet 100 years on
16 Jonathan Wilson Bielsa ball
18 Ins & Outs People on the move
20 Obituaries

HEADLINERS

22 Wayne Rooney
23 Guus Hiddink
24 Chelsea
25 Phil Neville
26 Ravel Morrison
27 Ligue 1

EYEWITNESS

32 Qatar
36 Nigeria
40 South Sudan

EUROPA LEAGUE

60 Ones to watch

6 OF THE BEST

64 January transfers

FACE TO FACE

66 Dejan Stankovic
70 Taiwo Awoniyi

SPECIAL REPORT

74 Post-pandemic landscape

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

78 Phil Neville’s England tenure

WORLD SERVICE

Exclusive reports from our worldwide network of correspondents

82 Club World Cup Review
84 Copa Libertadores & Sudamericana Reviews
88 Argentina Copa Maradona
90 Africa CAF Champions League
92 Japan J.League preview

PLUS

86 The month in numbers
87 Brunei
94 ESM XI
95 Club World Cup squads
96 Results, tables, fixtures
98 Stadiums

