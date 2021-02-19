World Soccer March 2021 February 19, 2021

Here’s a look inside the latest issue of World Soccer.

FEATURES

28 Mesut Ozil EyeWitness reaction from Turkey to his move to Fenerbahce

52 Champions League Knockout stage preview and talking points

44 Player biography Son Heung-min

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures

13 Jim Holden Solskjaer scepticism

14 Keir Radnedge Jules Rimet 100 years on

16 Jonathan Wilson Bielsa ball

18 Ins & Outs People on the move

20 Obituaries

HEADLINERS

22 Wayne Rooney

23 Guus Hiddink

24 Chelsea

25 Phil Neville

26 Ravel Morrison

27 Ligue 1

EYEWITNESS

32 Qatar

36 Nigeria

40 South Sudan

EUROPA LEAGUE

60 Ones to watch

6 OF THE BEST

64 January transfers

FACE TO FACE

66 Dejan Stankovic

70 Taiwo Awoniyi

SPECIAL REPORT

74 Post-pandemic landscape

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

78 Phil Neville’s England tenure

WORLD SERVICE

Exclusive reports from our worldwide network of correspondents

82 Club World Cup Review

84 Copa Libertadores & Sudamericana Reviews

88 Argentina Copa Maradona

90 Africa CAF Champions League

92 Japan J.League preview

PLUS

86 The month in numbers

87 Brunei

94 ESM XI

95 Club World Cup squads

96 Results, tables, fixtures

98 Stadiums