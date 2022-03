ESM Team of the Month – February 2022 March 9, 2022

The team of the month for February, as selected by European Sports Media

Votes:

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, 6 votes)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City, 7 votes)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, 7 votes)

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea, 3 votes)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, 4 votes)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, 5 votes)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea, 3 votes)

Pedri (Barcelona, 6 votes)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, 5 votes)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus, 8 votes)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, 8 votes)