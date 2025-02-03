For a full list of this season’s votes, pick up the latest copy of World Soccer
Jan OBLAK (Atletico Madrid, 4 votes)
Trent ALEXANDER-ARNOLD (Liverpool, 8 votes)
Jonathan TAH (Bayer Leverkusen, 4 votes)
Virgil VAN DIJK (Liverpool, 3 votes)
Federico DIMARCO (Internazionale, 3 votes)
Florian WIRTZ (Bayer Leverkusen, 5 votes)
Jude BELLINGHAM (Real Madrid, 4 votes)
Cole PALMER (Chelsea, 5 votes)
Mohamed SALAH (Liverpool, 11 votes)
Antoine GRIEZMANN (Atletico Madrid, 5 votes)
Kylian MBAPPE (Real Madrid, 5 votes)