In this issue

It’s been some years since the emergence of Odegaard, Haaland and others prompted talk of a Norwegian football revolution. But with that talk now becoming reality, this month’s issue is a bit of a Norway special. We’ve taken a look at the thriving national team and their World Cup ambitions, chatted to their next rising star, and sent Josh Butler to one of the country’s fiercest derbies. The Norwegian champions, Bodo/Glimt, also make an appearance in our Champions League preview, alongside the 35 other teams to have qualified for the league phase of the 2025-26 competition. Finally, if you’ll forgive a bit of self-indulgence, we’ve marked World Soccer’s 65th anniversary by diving into the archives and picking out some of our favourite front covers from down the years. Here’s to the next 65.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

12 Henry Winter England-Wales rivalry

14 Keir Radnedge Santiago Bernabeu’s legacy

16 Jonathan Wilson Under-20 World Cup

17 On the radar U20 World Cup Ones To Watch

18 Obituaries

20 In numbers

22 Moves you might have missed

23 Transfers Summer window round-up

24 Headliners Libyan Premier League in Italy

EYEWITNESS

26 Germany Hamburg Derby

32 Spain Oviedo’s return

36 Norway Arctic Circle Derby

FEATURES

40 International Focus Norway

48 Special Feature Like father, like son

94 Turn Back The Clock World Soccer’s 65th anniversary

INTERVIEWS

44 Spotlight Sverre Nypan

86 Face to Face David Luiz

88 Face to Face Sarpreet Singh

115 My Biggest Game Miodrag Belodedici

2025-26 UEFA COMPETITIONS

56 Champions League All 36 teams profiled

74 Europa League Tournament guide

76 Conference League Tournament guide

2026 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING

79 Africa

80 South America

82 Asia

83 CONCACAF

84 Europe

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

92 European season preview

WORLD SERVICE

102 United States Leagues Cup review

104 Africa Nations Championship review

106 Northern Marianas Bid for FIFA membership

108 The Sweeper Tales from the 211