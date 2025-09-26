In this issue
It’s been some years since the emergence of Odegaard, Haaland and others prompted talk of a Norwegian football revolution. But with that talk now becoming reality, this month’s issue is a bit of a Norway special. We’ve taken a look at the thriving national team and their World Cup ambitions, chatted to their next rising star, and sent Josh Butler to one of the country’s fiercest derbies. The Norwegian champions, Bodo/Glimt, also make an appearance in our Champions League preview, alongside the 35 other teams to have qualified for the league phase of the 2025-26 competition. Finally, if you’ll forgive a bit of self-indulgence, we’ve marked World Soccer’s 65th anniversary by diving into the archives and picking out some of our favourite front covers from down the years. Here’s to the next 65.
Jamie Evans, Managing Editor
Contents
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
12 Henry Winter England-Wales rivalry
14 Keir Radnedge Santiago Bernabeu’s legacy
16 Jonathan Wilson Under-20 World Cup
17 On the radar U20 World Cup Ones To Watch
18 Obituaries
20 In numbers
22 Moves you might have missed
23 Transfers Summer window round-up
24 Headliners Libyan Premier League in Italy
EYEWITNESS
26 Germany Hamburg Derby
32 Spain Oviedo’s return
36 Norway Arctic Circle Derby
FEATURES
40 International Focus Norway
48 Special Feature Like father, like son
94 Turn Back The Clock World Soccer’s 65th anniversary
INTERVIEWS
44 Spotlight Sverre Nypan
86 Face to Face David Luiz
88 Face to Face Sarpreet Singh
115 My Biggest Game Miodrag Belodedici
2025-26 UEFA COMPETITIONS
56 Champions League All 36 teams profiled
74 Europa League Tournament guide
76 Conference League Tournament guide
2026 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING
79 Africa
80 South America
82 Asia
83 CONCACAF
84 Europe
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
92 European season preview
WORLD SERVICE
102 United States Leagues Cup review
104 Africa Nations Championship review
106 Northern Marianas Bid for FIFA membership
108 The Sweeper Tales from the 211