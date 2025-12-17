In this issue
This first issue of 2026 is a combination of reflecting and looking ahead. We take a look back on the stand- out players, managers and teams of 2025 in our annual awards – with the race for the men’s Player of the Year as close as ever – plus the Copa Libertadores final, the Under-17 World Cup and domestic leagues from around the world. And there is plenty to look forward to in 2026, starting with the Africa Cup of Nations, which kick-starts a huge year for international football. The World Cup is inching ever closer, and we sent Samindra Kunti to Washington D.C. to witness the good, the bad and the ugly from the draw.
Jamie Evans, Managing Editor
Contents
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
12 Samindra Kunti World Cup 2026 draw reaction
14 Henry Winter Countdown to North America 2026
16 Keir Radnedge Putting Pachuca on the map
18 Jonathan Wilson How VAR has changed football
19 On the radar Under-17 World Cup starlets
20 Obituaries Billy Bonds
22 Moves you might have missed
23 ESM XI
24 In numbers
26 EyeWitness Brazil/Peru Flamengo crowned national and continental champions
2025 AWARDS
34 Introduction
36 Men’s Player of the Year
38 Men’s Manager & Team of the Year
40 Women’s Player of the Year
42 Women’s Manager & Team of the Year
44 People of the Year
48 Farewell to…
49 Goodison Park
50 European Golden Shoe
AFCON 2025 PREVIEW
52 Overview & schedule
56 Face to face James Kwesi Appiah
58 Face to face Stefano Cusin
60 Group guides & team profiles
66 6 of the best Ones to watch
98 My Biggest Game William Troost-Ekong
2026 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING
68 Africa
70 Europe
72 CONCACAF
73 Asia
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
74 NWSL review
WORLD SERVICE
78 South America Chile, Copa Sudamericana & more
80 Europe 2025 Summer Leagues review
82 Asia South Korea, China & Japan
84 Canada Canadian Premier League review
86 Qatar Under-17 World Cup review
88 Liberia overcoming coaching upheaval
90 The Sweeper tales from the 211