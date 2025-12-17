In this issue

This first issue of 2026 is a combination of reflecting and looking ahead. We take a look back on the stand- out players, managers and teams of 2025 in our annual awards – with the race for the men’s Player of the Year as close as ever – plus the Copa Libertadores final, the Under-17 World Cup and domestic leagues from around the world. And there is plenty to look forward to in 2026, starting with the Africa Cup of Nations, which kick-starts a huge year for international football. The World Cup is inching ever closer, and we sent Samindra Kunti to Washington D.C. to witness the good, the bad and the ugly from the draw.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

12 Samindra Kunti World Cup 2026 draw reaction

14 Henry Winter Countdown to North America 2026

16 Keir Radnedge Putting Pachuca on the map

18 Jonathan Wilson How VAR has changed football

19 On the radar Under-17 World Cup starlets

20 Obituaries Billy Bonds

22 Moves you might have missed

23 ESM XI

24 In numbers

26 EyeWitness Brazil/Peru Flamengo crowned national and continental champions

2025 AWARDS

34 Introduction

36 Men’s Player of the Year

38 Men’s Manager & Team of the Year

40 Women’s Player of the Year

42 Women’s Manager & Team of the Year

44 People of the Year

48 Farewell to…

49 Goodison Park

50 European Golden Shoe

AFCON 2025 PREVIEW

52 Overview & schedule

56 Face to face James Kwesi Appiah

58 Face to face Stefano Cusin

60 Group guides & team profiles

66 6 of the best Ones to watch

98 My Biggest Game William Troost-Ekong

2026 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING

68 Africa

70 Europe

72 CONCACAF

73 Asia

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

74 NWSL review

WORLD SERVICE

78 South America Chile, Copa Sudamericana & more

80 Europe 2025 Summer Leagues review

82 Asia South Korea, China & Japan

84 Canada Canadian Premier League review

86 Qatar Under-17 World Cup review

88 Liberia overcoming coaching upheaval

90 The Sweeper tales from the 211