In this issue
It has long been my suspicion that young footballers are better now than they’ve ever been. So many of the high-profile teenagers that have burst onto the scene over the last decade or so seem to have unprecedented levels of intelligence and maturity, plus the precociousness and fearlessness that have always made youngsters so exciting. This issue of World Soccer bears that theory out, as we take a closer look at a whole host of Under-20 starlets – Gilberto Mora, Can Uzun, Ethan Nwaneri and many others – who are really excelling right now. The future seems to be bright.
Jamie Evans, Managing Editor
Contents
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
12 Henry Winter Under-17 World Cup
14 Keir Radnedge The Diarra precedent
16 Jonathan Wilson Pepism is over
17 On the radar
18 Obituaries
20 Moves you might have missed
21 ESM XI
22 In numbers
HEADLINERS
24 Gilberto Mora
25 Claudia Scheunemann
26 Jiangsu City Football League
27 OFC Pro League
28 FAI Cup
EYEWITNESS
30 Portugal Mourinho’s homecoming Report from Portugal on the Special One’s return
36 Cyprus Pafos FC’s Champions League bow
42 Morocco A rising football force
FEATURES
46 Eintracht Frankfurt Their conveyor belt of striking talent
52 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal’s academy star
56 6 of the Best Teenage Tyros
58 League Focus India
INTERVIEWS
60 Jan Oblak
64 Benni McCarthy
66 Jeremy Kelly
68 Nolberto Solano
98 Giuseppe Rossi
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
72 UEFA Champions League
WORLD SERVICE
80 Asia AFC Champions League update
82 Australia A-League Men’s preview
84 United States US Open Cup review
86 Canada Canadian Championship review
88 South America 5 things on the Copas
90 Vatican City Football in the Holy See
92 The Sweeper Tales from the 211