In this issue

It has long been my suspicion that young footballers are better now than they’ve ever been. So many of the high-profile teenagers that have burst onto the scene over the last decade or so seem to have unprecedented levels of intelligence and maturity, plus the precociousness and fearlessness that have always made youngsters so exciting. This issue of World Soccer bears that theory out, as we take a closer look at a whole host of Under-20 starlets – Gilberto Mora, Can Uzun, Ethan Nwaneri and many others – who are really excelling right now. The future seems to be bright.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

12 Henry Winter Under-17 World Cup

14 Keir Radnedge The Diarra precedent

16 Jonathan Wilson Pepism is over

17 On the radar

18 Obituaries

20 Moves you might have missed

21 ESM XI

22 In numbers

HEADLINERS

24 Gilberto Mora

25 Claudia Scheunemann

26 Jiangsu City Football League

27 OFC Pro League

28 FAI Cup

EYEWITNESS

30 Portugal Mourinho’s homecoming Report from Portugal on the Special One’s return

36 Cyprus Pafos FC’s Champions League bow

42 Morocco A rising football force

FEATURES

46 Eintracht Frankfurt Their conveyor belt of striking talent

52 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal’s academy star

56 6 of the Best Teenage Tyros

58 League Focus India

INTERVIEWS

60 Jan Oblak

64 Benni McCarthy

66 Jeremy Kelly

68 Nolberto Solano

98 Giuseppe Rossi

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

72 UEFA Champions League

WORLD SERVICE

80 Asia AFC Champions League update

82 Australia A-League Men’s preview

84 United States US Open Cup review

86 Canada Canadian Championship review

88 South America 5 things on the Copas

90 Vatican City Football in the Holy See

92 The Sweeper Tales from the 211