In this issue
A new season, a new start. Feels like it comes around quicker every year, doesn’t it? After an unusually busy summer of club football, it feels good to be back on the familiar firm ground of a regular European season – even if league organisers in Spain and Italy enjoyed playing abroad so much that they want to do it again. As always, we’ve called upon our network of correspondents to provide the lowdown across the continent for 2025-26, as well as taken a look back at England’s historic Euro 2025 win.
Jamie Evans, Managing Editor
Contents
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
12 Henry Winter Should every player have a release clause?
14 Keir Radnedge The Independent Football Regulator
16 Jonathan Wilson The curiosity of joint-managers
17 On the radar
18 Jim Holden The pressures of international management
20 Obituaries
21 Moves you might have missed
23 Transfers Latest summer deals
HEADLINERS
24 Comoros
26 Carlos Quieroz
27 Mjallby
28 Serie A
29 Cosmos
SEASON PREVIEW
36 England
40 Spain
44 Germany
48 Italy
52 France
56 Portugal
58 Netherlands
60 Belgium
61 Turkey & Denmark
62 Scotland
63 Poland & Ukraine
65 Round-up
FEATURES
30 EyeWitness The MLS All-Stars
66 Player Biography Jobe Bellingham
74 Face to Face Robert Prosinecki
78 International Focus Bulgaria
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
82 Copa America Femenina & WAFCON
86 Women’s Euro 2025 Comprehensive tournament review
WORLD SERVICE
96 Asia Champions League preview
98 Saudi Arabia Pro League preview
100 Orkney Island Games review
101 The Sweeper