In this issue
On the morning of July 3, I typed the words “Diogo Jota” into the search bar of our image provider. The most recent results showed the 28-year-old celebrating the Nations League triumph with his Portugal team-mates. With a bit more scrolling, he was parading the Premier League trophy through the streets of Liverpool. Filtering the search to “entertainment” showed him getting married to Rute Cardoso, the mother of his three children. Just 11 days after the wedding, he was killed in a car crash with his brother Andre Silva; a stark reminder that life can be short and cruel, and that football is secondary. This issue is dedicated to Diogo Jose Teixeira da Silva.
Jamie Evans, Managing Editor
Contents
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
12 Henry Winter Diogo Jota
14 Keir Radnedge China and what could have been
16 Jonathan Wilson Chelsea’s Club World Cup victory
17 On the radar Euros Under-19 starlets
18 Obituaries
20 Moves you might have missed
21 Latest summer deals
23 In numbers
FEATURES
24 Diogo Jota tributes
32 Club World Cup The United States’ hosting of the Club World Cup
36 Faroe Islands The beautiful game on the edge of the world
42 Yokohama A tale of two clubs battling to stay in the J.League
46 Slovan Bratislava Slovakia’s perennial champions
50 Special Report French football’s transfer revolution
60 6 of the Best Euro Under-21 starlets
62 Eye on MCOs Red Bull
INTERVIEW
54 Peter Gwargis From Australia to Iraq via Brighton
58 Kieron Lovelady One of Europe’s youngest top-flight coaches
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
66 Ups & downs of the WSL
WORLD SERVICE
70 United States Club World Cup review
76 CONCACAF Gold Cup review
82 Slovakia Euro Under-21 review
84 Colombia League review
86 South America Libertadores update
88 South America Sudamericana update
90 Zimbabwe Targeting the UK diaspora
92 The Sweeper