Everyone loves an underdog, and for this issue we’ve told two of the year’s most unlikely success stories: village club Mjallby becoming champions of Sweden and Cape Verde qualifying for their first-ever World Cup. You’d have got long odds on Morocco triumphing at the recent Under-20 World Cup too, and we take a closer look at their shock win as well.

There are no underdogs in sight at the upcoming Copa Libertadores final though, with the two best sides in South America set to meet, while Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai told us about his dream of reaching the 2026 Champions League final back home in Budapest.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

12 Henry Winter Tony Bloom’s instant impact at Hearts

14 Keir Radnedge The Two Presidents: Infantino and Trump

16 Jonathan Wilson Graham Potter & Sweden

18 Jim Holden World Cup preparations

20 Obituaries

22 Moves you might have missed

23 ESM XI

24 In numbers

HEADLINERS

26 Indonesia Patrick Kluivert sacked

27 Serbia Serbia change managers

EYEWITNESS

34 Cape Verde African minnows qualify for the World Cup

42 Sweden Mjallby become champions of Sweden

46 Australia A new competition kicks off

52 Argentina Boca Juniors mourn a legend

FEATURES

28 World Cup Watch Qualification talking points

70 6 of the Best Under-20 World Cup stars

INTERVIEWS

38 Roberto Lopes Cape Verde defender on World Cup qualification

58 Dominik Szoboszlai Face to face with the Liverpool and Hungary superstar

64 Stephen Constantine Well-travelled coach on his nomadic career

68 Hugo Broos South Africa’s head coach looks ahead to AFCON

99 Norman Whiteside My Biggest Game

COPA LIBERTADORES

72 Final preview

74 Palmeiras profile

76 Flamengo profile

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

78 International round-up

WORLD SERVICE

82 Chile Under-20 World Cup review

84 United States MLS regular season review

86 Africa CAF Champions League preview

88 Tuvalu Using futsal as a springboard

90 The Sweeper tales from the 211