In this issue
This first issue of 2026 is a combination of reflecting and looking ahead. We take a look back on the stand- out players, managers and teams of 2025 in our annual awards – with the race for the men’s Player of the Year as close as ever – plus the Copa Libertadores final, the Under-17 World Cup and domestic leagues from around the world. And there is plenty to look forward to in 2026, starting with the Africa Cup of Nations, which kick-starts a huge year for international football. The World Cup is inching ever closer, and we sent Samindra Kunti to Washington D.C. to witness the good, the bad and the ugly from the draw.
Jamie Evans, Managing Editor
12 Henry Winter Chelsea’s appointment of Liam Rosenior
14 Keir Radnedge AFCON to become a quadrennial event
16 Jonathan Wilson Ruben Amorim’s failure at Manchester United
17 2026 calendar
18 Obituaries John Robertson, Terry Yorath, Martin Chivers, Age Hareide & Dimitar Penev
20 Moves you might have missed
21 ESM XI
22 In numbers
24 Jesse Lingard
25 Serie A
26 Australia South Melbourne in two ground-breaking competitions
32 Finland The rise, fall and rise of Tampere United
35 Wonderkids 50 players to watch in 2026
48 Wonderkids: Where are they now? The class of 2024
50 Teams to watch in 2026 This year’s surprise packages
54 Euro 2032 Italy’s race to get ready to host the European Championship
62 International Scouting Special Report on the International Football Consultancy
66 Face to Face Gary Lineker
99 My Biggest Game Sandro
70 UEFA Champions League update
71 FIFA Champions Cup
74 Qatar FIFA Intercontinental Cup review
76 Brazil Campeonato Brasileiro review
78 Argentina Liga Profesional review
80 South America Domestic season round-up
82 United States MLS Cup review
84 Mexico Liga MX Apertura review
86 Japan J. League review
88 Asia FIFA Arab Cup & more
90 Kiribati Getting on the football map
92 The Sweeper Tales from the 211