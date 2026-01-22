In this issue

This first issue of 2026 is a combination of reflecting and looking ahead. We take a look back on the stand- out players, managers and teams of 2025 in our annual awards – with the race for the men’s Player of the Year as close as ever – plus the Copa Libertadores final, the Under-17 World Cup and domestic leagues from around the world. And there is plenty to look forward to in 2026, starting with the Africa Cup of Nations, which kick-starts a huge year for international football. The World Cup is inching ever closer, and we sent Samindra Kunti to Washington D.C. to witness the good, the bad and the ugly from the draw.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

12 Henry Winter Chelsea’s appointment of Liam Rosenior

14 Keir Radnedge AFCON to become a quadrennial event

16 Jonathan Wilson Ruben Amorim’s failure at Manchester United

17 2026 calendar

18 Obituaries John Robertson, Terry Yorath, Martin Chivers, Age Hareide & Dimitar Penev

20 Moves you might have missed

21 ESM XI

22 In numbers

HEADLINERS

24 Jesse Lingard

25 Serie A

EYEWITNESS

26 Australia South Melbourne in two ground-breaking competitions

32 Finland The rise, fall and rise of Tampere United

FEATURES

35 Wonderkids 50 players to watch in 2026

48 Wonderkids: Where are they now? The class of 2024

50 Teams to watch in 2026 This year’s surprise packages

54 Euro 2032 Italy’s race to get ready to host the European Championship

62 International Scouting Special Report on the International Football Consultancy

INTERVIEWS

66 Face to Face Gary Lineker

99 My Biggest Game Sandro

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

70 UEFA Champions League update

71 FIFA Champions Cup

WORLD SERVICE

74 Qatar FIFA Intercontinental Cup review

76 Brazil Campeonato Brasileiro review

78 Argentina Liga Profesional review

80 South America Domestic season round-up

82 United States MLS Cup review

84 Mexico Liga MX Apertura review

86 Japan J. League review

88 Asia FIFA Arab Cup & more

90 Kiribati Getting on the football map

92 The Sweeper Tales from the 211