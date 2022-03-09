The team of the month for January, as selected by European Sports Media

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, 4 votes)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, 6 votes)

Theo Hernandez (Milan, 3 votes)

Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City, 3 votes)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City, 4 votes)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, 9 votes)

Casemiro (Real Madrid, 5 votes)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid, 3 votes)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, 4 votes)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, 12 votes)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid, 4 votes)

