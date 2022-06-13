The European Sports Media Team of the Season, based on appearances in the monthly ESM Eleven
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, 4 appearances)
Trent-Alexander Arnold (Liverpool, 5 apps)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, 4 apps)
Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea, 3 apps)
Joao Cancelo (Manchester City, 7 apps)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, 4 apps)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid, 3 apps)
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, 3 apps)
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, 4 apps)
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, 5 apps)
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, 5 apps)