Argentine Teams Struggling In Copa Libertadores | Tim Vickery

Despite an Argentine team winning it all last year, the countries six teams are struggling in 2019.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Argentine Teams Struggling In Copa Libertadores

Half way through the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, the tables make uneasy reading for Argentina’s six representatives.

Four of them – including reigning champions River Plate – are currently outside the qualifying places. Boca Juniors are just in, on goal difference, because Toilima of Colombia astonishingly let a two goal lead slip at home to Jorge Wilstermann of Bolivia. The only Argentine side who can be pleased at their progress are San Lorenzo, who just finished the domestic league in 23rd position. In the Libertadores, though, they are sitting pretty; yet to concede a goal in three games, they have recorded two of the measly total of three wins that the Argentine sides have managed in 18 matches.

Contrast that with the record of the three Paraguayan teams; seven wins, two draws, no defeats, with 15 goals scored and three conceded.

Libertad and Cerro Porteno have won all three of their matches – Cruzeiro of Brazil are the only other side with a 100% record. And domestic league leaders Olimpia opened up with two draws before winning 3-0 away to Sporting Cristal on Thursday to ensure that all three Paraguayans are top of their groups.

A striking feature of this success is the importance of a group of veterans from Paraguay’s 2010 World Cup campaign, where they reached the quarter final for the first time and gave Spain possibly the toughest knock out match they experienced in their run of tournament triumphs. Indeed, had Paraguay’s centre forward Oscar Cardozo not missed a penalty, Spain might still be searching for their first World Cup win.

Cardozo is still going strong – although injury forced him out of Thursday’s comfortable victory at home to Rosario Central of Argentina. Earlier in the competition, however, Cardozo managed to score a goal from his own half of the field.

His Libertad team-mates include centre back Paulo Da Silva, now 39 and still organising the defence. Off the bench on Thursday came midfielder Cristian Riveros, like Da Silva a former Sunderland player, and winger Edgar Benitez, who had the supersub role with the 2010 national team.