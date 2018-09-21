Berlusconi To Buy Serie-C Club Monza? | Paddy Agnew

Paddy Agnew in this piece looks at Berlusconi and how he could be about to buy SS Monza.

Paddy Agnew’s Notes From Italy: Berlusconi To Buy Serie-C Club Monza?

There are those who have likened this comeback to Ulysses returning to his home on the Ionian island of Ithaca. More prosaically, we would suggest that one of the greatest duo acts in Italian football, namely media tycoon and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and his trusted aide Adriano Galliani, the men who made AC Milan great, are about to return.

Media reports suggest that Berlusconi, again aided by Galliani, is about to buy a 95% shareholding in Serie C (Italy’s three part Third Division) club, SS Monza 1912, better known simply as Monza. Inevitably, a number of questions prompt themselves about the purchase of a club which, based close to the city of Milan, sits right in a historic heartland of Berlusconi, centre-right support.

Firstly, just 18 months after selling AC Milan to Chinese entrepreneur, Li Yonghong, for €740 million, why does 81-year-old Mr. Berlusconi want back into football? For football or for politics? The fact that, in the meantime, the US Hedge Fund Elliot has taken over AC Milan from the mysterious Mr. Yonghong after the latter failed to make a $32 million dollar repayment in July only adds to the intrigue. In an interview with daily “Corriere Della Sera”, Mr. Galliani outlined the football background to the move:

“Talking together (with Mr. Berlusconi) about this and that, not long after we had sold Milan and we were missing (an active involvement in) football, we came up with the idea of buying another club”.

Monza, says Galliani, was an obvious choice. It has always had a special link with Milan, at one point in the ’90s serving as a satellite club for Milan. Important Milan players, such as goalkeeper Cristiano Abbiati, started their professional careers with Monza. Mr. Galliani added:

“In these last months, Berlusconi has declined a number of potential club purchases that have been offered to him, just as I have declined a number of club appointments. President Berlusconi lives just three kilometres up the road from the Brianteo (Monza home ground), I was born and grew up in Monza and I started my professional career there. We feel like Ulysses coming back to Ithaca…