Brazilian Championship Paying For Losing Talent Abroad | Tim Vickery

The Brazilian Championship may be competitive this year, but the quality has suffered thanks to transfers abroad.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Brazilian Championship Paying For Losing Talent Abroad

The Brazilian Championship reached the half way stage at the weekend, with the table looking very different from this time last year.

In 2017 Corinthians had the title all but sown up after 19 of the 38 rounds. The 2018 version offers the prospect of a much more exciting home straight.

Flamengo, leaders until two weeks ago, have now dropped to third, a point behind Internacional, who claimed the lead for a few hours on Sunday until Sao Paulo won it back with a win in the late game. Sao Paulo have a three point advantage, and the chasing pack includes not only Internacional and Flamengo, but also Gremio, plus Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras. Just eight points separate the first from the last in what has become a six horse race.

Extra spice is thrown in firstly by the fact that all six are huge clubs, with mass followings. And also by the pre-season consensus that neither Sao Paulo nor Internacional were likely to be among this year’s main contenders. There is, then, a blend of competitive balance, of tradition and of surprise that should make for a grandstand second half of the campaign.

So why does it feel so underwhelming?

On explanation lies in the effects of globalisation, the way that the domestic Brazilian game has been stripped of so much of its talent. This has had a clear effect on the quality of the individual players and of the collective ideas. Once the World Cup was over and domestic football resumed, 1970 great Tostao observed that “watching games in the Brazilian Championship, the differences [in comparison with the action in Russia] are grand. Individually, the level in Brazil is weak…. And there are many bad habits in terms of playing style, accumulated over the course of years, such as the enormous spaces between sectors of the team, centre backs lying deep on the edge of their area, an excess of long passes to team-mates who are marked, crosses struck hopefully into the box, and many other details.”

Article Continues Below