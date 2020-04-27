Conmebol Handed Significant Blow Over Weekend | Tim Vickery

Plans to restart later this year took a big blow after news from Argentina.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Conmebol Handed Significant Blow Over Weekend

Conmebol, the South American Confederation, suffered a blow at the weekend. They had identified the key month in their quest to restart their continental club competitions, the Copa Libertadores and the Sudamericana.

“We believe that if the teams can start training in June,” said director Gonzalo Belloso recently, “then we can play in August. And if we’re able to play in August, then we’ll be able to finish the tournament in its current format.”

The Sudamericana is straight knock out all the way from start to finish, while the Libertadores features eight groups of four, narrowing down to a knock out stage of 16 teams. Just two rounds of group games have so far been played.

“We have faith that the competitions can get going again in August,” said Belloso. There is an element of necessity in this faith. Conmebol are hoping that they can hold on to everything; the same format of its club competitions, the marathon World Cup qualification campaign (which was to have kicked off a month ago) where all ten nations play each other home and away, plus the Copa America shared between Argentina and Colombia, put back a year to June/July 2021.

But if they are unable to start in August, then something will surely have to give.

And over the weekend the Argentine government gave them a huge problem. Anac, the country’s civil aviation agency, announced that there will be no commercial flights until September 1st. Any recognisable format of the Libertadores is obviously dependent on the ten nations of South America having open borders.

Without flights in and out of Argentina there can be no restart.