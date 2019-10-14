Despite Copa Win, Brazil’s Tite Remains Under Pressure | Tim Vickery

The Brazil coach is facing pressure from all angles after a run of poor results.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Despite Copa Win, Brazil’s Tite Remains Under Pressure

Not 14 weeks have elapsed since Brazil beat Argentina 2-0 in the Copa America semi final. There as some controversy about refereeing decisions, but no doubt that Brazil were the better side. Five days later they deservedly won the Copa, while Argentina braced themselves to lose Lionel Messi to a suspension after accusing the competition of being riddled with corruption.

And yet, little more than three months later, it is Brazil coach Tite who is facing some pressure while Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni is sitting pretty.

In four subsequent matches Brazil have managed no victories and kept no clean sheets. Doubts exist about the architecture of the side. After years basing his team on a (according to preference) 4-1-4-1 or 4-3-3, Tite has wanted to do something different – bring Neymar into a more central role. The experiment was hampered by an injury he picked up early in the second game of the current FIFA dates against Nigeria, forcing a swift substitution. But the questions remain. Do Brazil possess the attacking mobility to get the best out of Roberto Firmino at centre forward? Does fielding Firmino, Neymar plus two wide attackers leave them too open to the counter attack?

When Tite took over a little over three years ago, the parts dropped instantly into place. Now he is going to work harder to find the right blend.

Argentina, meanwhile, are moving with surprising serenity. Part of this, even in his absence, has to do with Messi. During the Copa he threw off his previous timidity or aloofness, and turned into a genuine leader of the pack. This strengthened the hand of Scaloni, who was upgraded from caretaker to permanent coach.