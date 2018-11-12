First Leg Of Copa Libertadores Final Delivers | Tim Vickery

Boca Juniors going up against River Plate delivered on all fronts in the first leg of the Final.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: First Leg Of Copa Libertadores Final Delivers

If the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final was a much better game than had been generally expected, then some of the credit has to go to the coaches.

The widespread fear was that the importance of the occasion – the biggest ever clash in one of football’s fiercest rivalries – would prove intimidating. Not wanting to lose would prove a greater incentive than running the risks needed to win.

All of this may apply to the second leg, when River Plate host Boca Juniors on Saturday 24th. But the first leg was a pulsating affair. The atmosphere and the drama were guaranteed. The attacking intensions came as an added extra.

Perhaps the man most responsible for this was River coach Marcelo Gallardo. Serving a suspension, and banned from the stadium, his work had to be done in the build up to the game. And he seized the initiative by sending his side out with a couple of surprises; he went with three centre backs, and the idea of a high midfield block; and he used Gonzalo Martinez in a central role, rather than his usual post wide on the left. Boca had not seen it coming. They were pushed back and pulled around.

Boca’s coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto probably had a slice of luck when his star winger Claudio Pavon limped off after 25 minutes. It forced him into a reorganisation. River had ensured that Boca’s 4-3-3, with two wingers, was too stretched out. Schelotto took advantage of an enforced change to tweak his team into something more compact, and was soon rewarded with the opening goal.

Action and reaction. Ebbs and flows. It was the story of the game. Once Boca had threatened a stranglehold, River came off their three centre backs, moved higher and were immediately level at 2-2.